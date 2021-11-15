Analysts Set Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) PT at $78.96

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,149,340.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,681,228.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $56,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $33,407,145 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,915 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,099,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 23,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,199,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN stock traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 64,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,505. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average is $58.57.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

