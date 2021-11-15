Analysts Set Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target at $165.56

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.36. 907,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,663,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $112.59 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.30 and its 200-day moving average is $141.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

