Analysts Set Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) PT at $78.43

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.43.

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

ARES stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.48. 234,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average is $68.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $44.16 and a 52-week high of $88.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 97.92%.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,189 in the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,277,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,824,000 after acquiring an additional 78,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,881,000 after acquiring an additional 37,522 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 10,860.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

