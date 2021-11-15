Analysts Set AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Target Price at GBX 9,801.54

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,801.54 ($128.06).

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of LON:AZN traded up GBX 102 ($1.33) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 8,903 ($116.32). The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,565. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,794.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,443.10. The company has a market cap of £137.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

