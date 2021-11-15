Analysts Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Target Price at $109.00

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $119.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.53. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $127.16.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,601 shares of company stock worth $3,157,042 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,902,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 331,662 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,827,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,696,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 213,856 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

