Analysts Set Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Target Price at $98.75

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BG traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.15. The stock had a trading volume of 977,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average of $82.41. Bunge has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

