Analysts Set Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Price Target at $7.80

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,302,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,982,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the second quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 138.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 123.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the second quarter worth $173,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

