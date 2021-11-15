Analysts Set Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target at $50.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on POR. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $49.35 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $40.14 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

