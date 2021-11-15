Analysts Set Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Target Price at $102.50

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,310,000 after buying an additional 27,410 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 37,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 70.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 81,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 33,647 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRU opened at $110.75 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $115.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

