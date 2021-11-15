Analysts Set Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Price Target at GBX 618.88

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 618.88 ($8.09).

RMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royal Mail to GBX 804 ($10.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of LON:RMG traded up GBX 11.70 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 445.40 ($5.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,361,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,690. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 456.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 929.19. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 268.40 ($3.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

