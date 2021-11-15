Analysts Set Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) PT at $18.67

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of TGI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 76.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 717,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,115,000 after purchasing an additional 557,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $9,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.