Analysts Set Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Price Target at $22.33

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of VINP opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 27,543.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 110,172 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 131,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $1,122,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $701,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

