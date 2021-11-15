Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Enerplus (ERF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Enerplus (TSE: ERF):

11/5/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$14.00.

10/18/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$10.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:ERF traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,362. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.79. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of C$2.84 and a 12 month high of C$13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -25.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

