Analyzing Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Aytu Biopharma alerts:

Aytu Biopharma has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aytu Biopharma and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu Biopharma -88.81% -24.16% -13.85% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -49.32% -33.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aytu Biopharma and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Aytu Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 416.19%. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 373.37%. Given Aytu Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aytu Biopharma is more favorable than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Aytu Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Aytu Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aytu Biopharma and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu Biopharma $65.63 million 1.04 -$58.29 million ($3.34) -0.74 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 21.40 -$16.20 million ($0.48) -3.52

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aytu Biopharma. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aytu Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aytu Biopharma beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist. The company was founded by Carl Aslan Jason Morton Firth, Mark McHale, and Jeffrey Tomlinson in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.