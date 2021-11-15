Analyzing Black Diamond Group (BDIMF) and Its Competitors

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS: BDIMF) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Black Diamond Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Black Diamond Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Group $138.05 million -$2.61 million 37.64 Black Diamond Group Competitors $1.38 billion $74.59 million 11.45

Black Diamond Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Black Diamond Group. Black Diamond Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Black Diamond Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Black Diamond Group Competitors 170 691 1009 74 2.51

Black Diamond Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 6.26%. Given Black Diamond Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Black Diamond Group is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Black Diamond Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Group 2.55% 3.39% 1.51% Black Diamond Group Competitors 11.41% 11.21% 4.41%

Risk & Volatility

Black Diamond Group has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Diamond Group’s peers have a beta of 1.34, indicating that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Diamond Group peers beat Black Diamond Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures. The Workforce Solutions segment provides workforce housing solutions including rental of accommodations and surface equipment, provision of full turnkey lodging, and provision of travel management logistics. The Corporate and Other segment refers to the administrative activities. The company was founded by Trevor Haynes in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

