Analyzing Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) & Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney 31.60% 12.59% 1.27% Atlantic Capital Bancshares 40.56% 13.88% 1.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.38 billion 3.32 -$45.17 million $4.84 10.91 Atlantic Capital Bancshares $109.28 million 5.52 $22.54 million $2.36 12.59

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hancock Whitney. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hancock Whitney and Atlantic Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 1 2 1 3.00 Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 2 4 0 2.67

Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus price target of $51.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.03%. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus price target of $25.85, suggesting a potential downside of 13.04%. Given Hancock Whitney’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlantic Capital Bancshares beats Hancock Whitney on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

