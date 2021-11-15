Analyzing LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) and Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) and Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

LivePerson has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ping Identity has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LivePerson and Ping Identity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson -19.73% -33.52% -8.27% Ping Identity -14.54% -1.67% -1.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.3% of LivePerson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Ping Identity shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of LivePerson shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Ping Identity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LivePerson and Ping Identity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson 0 3 8 0 2.73 Ping Identity 0 6 6 1 2.62

LivePerson presently has a consensus price target of $71.27, suggesting a potential upside of 47.56%. Ping Identity has a consensus price target of $33.64, suggesting a potential upside of 20.65%. Given LivePerson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LivePerson is more favorable than Ping Identity.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LivePerson and Ping Identity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson $366.62 million 9.32 -$107.59 million ($1.29) -37.44 Ping Identity $243.59 million 9.57 -$11.89 million ($0.51) -54.67

Ping Identity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivePerson. Ping Identity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LivePerson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LivePerson beats Ping Identity on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment involves in facilitating online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge for a fee via mobile and online messaging. The company was founded by Robert P. LoCascio on November 29, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications. The company's platform offers solutions, such as secure single sign-on; multi-factor authentication; security control for applications and APIs, or access security; personalized and unified profile directories; data governance to control access to identity data; and artificial intelligence and machine learning powered API security. Its customers include enterprises in Fortune 100, U.S. banks, healthcare companies, aerospace companies, auto manufacturers, and North American retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

