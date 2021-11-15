Analyzing Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Xponential Fitness and Six Flags Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 7 1 3.13 Six Flags Entertainment 0 1 7 0 2.88

Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus target price of $22.79, suggesting a potential downside of 3.45%. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus target price of $55.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.15%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than Xponential Fitness.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Six Flags Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment 3.58% -4.06% 1.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment $356.58 million 9.79 -$423.38 million $0.49 82.82

Xponential Fitness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Six Flags Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats Xponential Fitness on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

