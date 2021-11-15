Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANGEL OAK MTGE is a vertically integrated asset manager delivering mortgage and consumer credit solutions. Through its integrated credit and investment platform, companies provide unique solutions across asset management and lending. ANGEL OAK MTGE is based in DUBLIN. “

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.83.

AOMR stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%.

In other news, Director W D. Minami purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth $894,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth $3,431,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth $3,815,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.