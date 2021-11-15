Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Gap Down to $3.76

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.63. Antares Pharma shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 409 shares.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $613.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth about $730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 52,092 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 125.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 529,921 shares during the period. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

