APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in APA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 227.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APA opened at $29.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.66. APA has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 4.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

