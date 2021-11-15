Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,196 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,213,000 after purchasing an additional 512,404 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 340,436 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 517.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 243,332 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 206,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 161,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

