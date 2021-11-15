Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.60

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.60 and last traded at $115.27, with a volume of 8262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMEH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.33, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 40,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

