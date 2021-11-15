Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.60

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.60 and last traded at $115.27, with a volume of 8262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.93.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMEH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.33, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 40,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
