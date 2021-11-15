Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bath Savings Trust Co’s Largest Position

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.6% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.23 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.59 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.