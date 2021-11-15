Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is IFP Advisors Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,848 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its position in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.59 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

