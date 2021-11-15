Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.0% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $149.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

