AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Oppenheimer

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.71.

Get AppLovin alerts:

NYSE:APP opened at $112.36 on Thursday. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.57.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $11,273,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $280,812.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 844,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,003,802. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.