Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Aptiv by 33.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.73.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $170.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.12. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $107.64 and a 52 week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

