Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) PT Raised to $14.00

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.40.

APTO stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $234.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 45.4% in the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 92,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $314,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

