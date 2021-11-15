AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,198 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSBR. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1,575.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 260.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 945,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 269.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 36,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 456.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE BSBR opened at $6.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.50%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 141.46%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

