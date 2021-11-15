AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 34,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCFC. Stephens downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $22.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.96. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. Research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

