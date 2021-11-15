AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,513 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 24.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after buying an additional 868,871 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 270.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,750,000 after buying an additional 643,749 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,850,000 after buying an additional 535,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 4.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

