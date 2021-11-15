AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 113.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,451 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELY. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

ELY stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

