AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,325 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 283.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 449.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 284.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G stock opened at $50.96 on Monday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

