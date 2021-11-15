AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,145 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 105.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CalAmp by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 39,707 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAMP shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CalAmp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $359.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

