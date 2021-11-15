Archie C. Black Sells 46,803 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $146.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.34. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

