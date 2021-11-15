Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.46

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$53.46 and last traded at C$53.09, with a volume of 126935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.46.

ATZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aritzia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.31.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.4400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total transaction of C$499,460.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total value of C$288,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$747,842. Insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $2,688,860 over the last quarter.

Aritzia Company Profile (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

