Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.46

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$53.46 and last traded at C$53.09, with a volume of 126935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.46.
ATZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aritzia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.50.
The stock has a market cap of C$5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.31.
In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total transaction of C$499,460.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total value of C$288,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$747,842. Insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $2,688,860 over the last quarter.
Aritzia Company Profile (TSE:ATZ)
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
See Also: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.