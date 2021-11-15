Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Short Interest Up 901.4% in October

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a growth of 901.4% from the October 14th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AZMCF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,338. Arizona Metals has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arizona Metals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

