Arkema’s (ARKAY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ARKAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arkema in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Arkema in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.36.

Get Arkema alerts:

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $141.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.19. Arkema has a 1 year low of $105.01 and a 1 year high of $141.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.