Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 482,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 22,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 100,782 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

AHH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. 2,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $15.64.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.86%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

