Arweave (AR) Price Down 16.4% This Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and approximately $61.62 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $64.15 or 0.00103171 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00017485 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

