Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Update

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 3,040.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS ASDRF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.19. 3,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,811. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. Ascendant Resources has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.55.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

