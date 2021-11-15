Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.22.

Ashland Global stock opened at $106.29 on Thursday. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $106.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,072,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,028,000 after acquiring an additional 357,736 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

