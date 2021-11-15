Assura (AGR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Assura (LON: AGR) in the last few weeks:

11/11/2021 – Assura had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 87 ($1.14) price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Assura had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 77 ($1.01) price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Assura had its “coverage pending” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/11/2021 – Assura had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Assura had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Assura had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 87 ($1.14) price target on the stock.

Shares of Assura stock traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 68 ($0.89). The stock had a trading volume of 6,101,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613,796. Assura Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34. The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Assura’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In other Assura news, insider Sam Barrell bought 29,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.48 ($26,129.45). Insiders have acquired 29,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,050 over the last 90 days.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

