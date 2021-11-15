AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.525-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AstraZeneca also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.05-5.40 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at $60.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.