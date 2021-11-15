Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.050-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.50 million-$21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.99 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $8.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $166.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.