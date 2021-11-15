Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Trading 7.1% Higher on Earnings Beat

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) traded up 7.1% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $84.05 and last traded at $84.00. 652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 65,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.43.

The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 125.63% and a net margin of 25.36%.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $319,718.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Atlanticus by 209.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atlanticus by 475.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Atlanticus by 223.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.04.

Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.