AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10,645.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 54.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 456,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 160,687 shares during the period. Finally, Fairholme Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 398,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

Shares of T stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

