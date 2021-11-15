Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Insider Michael Robert Martin Sells 40,000 Shares

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) insider Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $1,508,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Michael Robert Martin sold 87,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $2,101,750.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $495,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $1,907,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $29.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.55. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,601 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,728,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 403,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after purchasing an additional 291,672 shares during the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

