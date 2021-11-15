Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 670

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 670 ($8.75) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AUTO. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.65) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 684.44 ($8.94).

AUTO stock opened at GBX 718 ($9.38) on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a one year high of GBX 729.80 ($9.53). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 614.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 611.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 35.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

